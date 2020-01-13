2020 Auto Expo: Suzuki, Aprilia, Okinawa to launch new scooters, bikes

More than a dozen automakers are giving Auto Expo 2020 a miss this time due to slowdown in automobile industry. Honda, Yamaha, TVS, Hero MotoCorp will not be at the Indian motor show this year. However, the Auto Expo 2020 will still have around 60 new launches and new technology offerings.

Here are motorcycles to look forward at the Auto Expo 2020:

Suzuki: Japanese automaker Suzuki is expected to unveil a more powerful version of the Intruder with 250cc single cylinder motor. Currently, the Intruder comes with an 155cc engine. The current Intruder shares same 155cc motor with Gixxer. The Intruder 250 would also share a 249cc fuel-injected single-pot engine, which develops 26 hp and 22.6 Nm of torque, with Gixxer 250. The upcoming Intruder 250 is likely to be priced around Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the entry-level adventure bike segment, Suzuki could enter the competition with the V-Strom 250, which also sports similar engine as the Gixxer 250. The V-Strom 250 is expected to cost about Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is likely to have 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels paired with a long-travel suspension system.

Additionally, Suzuki could also unveil the V-Strom 1050, which produces 107 hp and 100 Nm of torque from a 1037cc BS-VI engine. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is expected to be priced around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki may also unveil a Burgman Street scooter with more powerful engine at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Burgman Street scooter is famous for its plush ride, ample space, and distinct design features. The Suzuki scooter will compete with Vespa SXL 150 and Aprilia SR 150 .

Japanese auto maker plans to introduce a new street motorcycle SV650 in its middle-weight lineup in the country. The Suzuki SV650 has a 645cc V-twin engine and is likely to cost around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia: The Italian motorcycle maker Aprilia will unveil its BS-6 lineup at the Indian motor show. The company is expected to launch BS-6 variant of SR125 and SR160, with increased prices.

Aprilia is also rumored to unveil two 150cc motorcycles -- RS150 and Tuono150.

Okinawa: Japanese company Okinawa is expected to unveil Oki100, an electric motorcycle with a swappable battery pack and the riding range of around 150 km. According to the company's claims, the Oki100 has a a top speed of 100 km per hour.

The automakers opting out of Indian motor show this year are -- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, TVS, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor ltd, Audi, BMW, Ford, Nissan and Ashok Leyland. Other two-wheeler manufacturers like Honda, Yamaha, TVS, Hero MotoCorp will also remain absent from the motor show. Other absentees are Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson, Triumph motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Bharat Benz and Volvo Cars India, but these companies have given the showpiece event a miss in the past as well.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

