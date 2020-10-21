508 kmph speed! SSC Tuatara hypercar becomes the world's fastest car

US automaker has made world's fastest car called Tuatara that posted an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/hour). SSC North America is the first hypercar company of the US that has reclaimed the coveted title of world's "Fastest Production Vehicle".

SSC's Tuatara hypercar clocked 508.73 km/hour outside Las Vegas, beating Bugatti's previous best of 304.77mph (490.47 kmph).

It is the second time SSC has held the record for the Fastest Production Car in the world. In 2007, SSC's Aero hypercar had set a record of 257.41 mph (414.2 kmph), dethroning Bugatti Veyron's previous record from 2005 of 253.81 mph (408.46 kmph).

On achieving the title of world's fastest production car, SSC CEO Jerod Shelby said, "It's been ten years since we held this record with our first car, the Ultimate Aero, and the Tuatara is leagues ahead. Its performance reflects the dedication and focus with which we pursued this achievement".

According to Bloomberg Quint, 29-year-old Oliver Webb drove Tuatara, at the speed of 484.53 kmph on first run and 532.93 kmph on his second run in the opposite direction. The average of the two will be counted as the fastest time. The record-breaking event was verified by two witnesses sanctioned by Guinness World Records. The speed of SSC Tuatara was measured by 15 GPS satellites.

Not just "Fastest Production Vehicle", the SSC Tuatara also broke three other world records:

Fastest Flying Mile on a Public Road at 313.12 mph (503.92 km/h)

Fastest Flying Kilometre on a Public Road at 321.35 mph (517.16 km/h)

Highest Speed Achieved on a Public Road at 331.15 mph (532.93 km/h)

SSC Tuatara hyper car features:

Tuatara has a twin-turbo charged 5.9-litre V8 engine, producing 1,750bhp on E85 ethanol fuel, or a lesser 1,350bhp using 91 octane unleaded. It is built on a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, and the lightweight material is also used for the car's body.

About SSC North America

SSC North America was founded by Jerod Shelby in 1998. It is among the most obscure automakers in the world. Theprivately held company was formerly called Shelby SuperCars Inc, which inspired its current name.

