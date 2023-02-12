'A sight to behold': Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and others attend India's first Formula E race

The 2023 ABB FIA Formula E Championship made its historic debut in India this weekend in Hyderabad. The fourth race of the season took place on the street track at Husain Sagar Lake and featured both veterans and newbies to the sport. This is the first international motorsport that has had a zero carbon footprint since its inception.

The race drew a number of noteworthy participants, including global cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and left-handed Indian player Shikhar Dhawan.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to shower heaps of praise on the event. “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade.”

A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. 🏁🏎️💨



Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India 🇮🇳 after a decade. pic.twitter.com/PxTurbK4lp February 11, 2023

Dhawan said, "This was my first time attending a Formula E race and I am thrilled to have been part of this historic event. I have an affinity for fast cars and seeing these GEN3 cars racing on the street track was really exciting. The fact that this is the first sport certified as net zero carbon makes it even more appealing. It was amazing to see these world-class drivers zipping around the track and putting on a show for the crowd in Hyderabad!"

Dhawan had a scorching lap of the circuit in the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and hitting a high speed of 260 km. Shikhar was joined by Deepak Chahar, who described being a part of India's first Formula E race as "electrifying, literally!"

Chahar said: "It's a proud feeling to be a part of this event since it is also the first time in India. Everyone talks about carbon footprint and motorsport has a direct impact on it. With the way electric vehicles are getting more popular, I think it's a guilt-free and innovative version of the sport that will resonate with the audience and pave the way for the future. It's fascinating to witness such speeds at close quarters!"

Fans in India could cheer for their home team Mahindra Racing, which featured 2016/17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi and colleague Oliver Rowland in the cockpit.

Also Read: After Chinese 'spy balloon', US fighter jet shoots down 'unidentified object' over Canada