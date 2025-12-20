ICICI Prudential AMC stock overtakes HDFC AMC to become most valued asset manager

In a major shifting of ranks on Dalal Street, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has toppled peer HDFC AMC to become the most valuable asset manager in the ecosystem. This milestone comes on the day of the market debut that saw the stock listing.

With the counter settling over 19 per cent higher on Friday, ICICI Prudential AMC now commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. This valuation effectively surges past HDFC AMC, which currently holds a market cap of Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

The stock made a splash on the bourses, listing at a premium of more than 20 per cent over its issue price of Rs 2,165 on the BSE, followed by a strong response in the primary market, where the issue was subscribed 39 times between December 12 and 16.

On Friday, the stock rose nearly 23 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,662. It eventually closed at Rs 2,586.70 apiece, marking a gain of 19.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, speaking to Business Today, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, said investors should keep in mind that within the broader consumption space, the mutual fund AMC business stands out as a rare secular theme. He said it is a long-duration opportunity with the potential to play out steadily over the next decade and a half.

Bolinjkar said that ICICI Prudential benefits from strong brand equity and a well-established distribution network, backed by the reach and scale of its parent, ICICI Bank, which provides a clear competitive advantage.

“And we think that, you know, this is one of the stocks which is still available relatively cheaper compared to the rest of the AMC stocks,” he added.

Centrum Broking and PL Capital have initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ call, assigning target prices of Rs 3,181 and Rs 3,000, respectively.