Infosys, Waaree Energies, IHCL, UltraTech among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed the week in the red, shedding nearly half a per cent each amid sustained volatility. That said, sentiment improved on Friday as both indices snapped their four-day losing streak to settle higher, offering some relief to investors after a choppy week.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Nuvama Wealth Management, Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Canara Robeco Asset Management, GRM Overseas, and Knowledge Marine are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Infosys: Infosys on Friday addressed the sharp surge in its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which led to two temporary trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange. In a clarification to exchanges, the IT major said there were no undisclosed developments behind the sudden price movement and reaffirmed its adherence to regulatory norms, seeking to allay investor concerns and rein in market speculation.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital (TMI Healthcare). This amount comprises an immediate Rs 430 crore for the business and real estate assets, followed by an additional infusion of Rs 410 crore over the next three years to upgrade infrastructure and expand clinical programs.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Domestic aviation major IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, December 20, warning passengers of potential flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions. Potential flight disruptions at Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL): The Tata Group-backed hospitality giant has entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire 25.52 per cent equity stake in Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd to the GVK-Bhupal family, who will subsequently hold 74.99 per cent of the company upon completion.

Waaree Energies: The company has issued a clarification to the stock exchanges regarding news reports of a 300 MW order win from Sembcorp, confirming that it entered into a contract with Green Infra Clean Wind Technology Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Sembcorp Green India, on October 23, 2025.

UltraTech Cement: Aditya Birla Group company UltraTech Cement has informed the stock exchanges that it received an order from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Patna, raising a demand that includes a tax liability of Rs 390.96 crore, an equivalent penalty of Rs 390.96 crore, and additional interest of Rs 27.68 lakh.

KEC International: The company informed the exchanges on Saturday that the High Court of Delhi has stayed an order by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), which had previously barred the company from participating in tenders for nine months.

Vineet Laboratories: The company has announced a rights issue to raise up to Rs 29.97 crore by offering 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 30 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 20.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets closed the week with modest losses as mixed macroeconomic signals, a weakening rupee, and lingering uncertainty over the timing of a potential India–US trade agreement weighed on investor sentiment.

“Selling pressure dominated most sessions; however, a recovery in the final trading day—driven by value buying and renewed interest from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)—helped limit the downside, though benchmarks failed to close in positive territory. The Nifty declined 0.31% to 25,966, while the Sensex slipped 0.40% to 84,929, indicating a phase of consolidation after recent volatility,” Mishra said.

Mishra said the market’s trajectory during the week was guided by a mix of macroeconomic indicators, movements in the currency market, and evolving global cues.

