After Maruti Suzuki & Tata Motors, Volkswagen set to increase prices of all cars

Volkswagen has announced a price hike across its model range. The new prices will come into effect from January 2023. Volkswagen has attributed the price hike to rising commodity prices and upcoming regulatory changes.

In the statement, Volkswagen claimed that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the rising input costs and this price hike will partially offset the impact. The price hike will come into force across the entire Volkswagen model range in India.

The German company has a total of six models, excluding the special edition vehicles. The line-up includes Polo, Vento, Taigun, Tiguan, and the new sedan Virtus. Volkswagen currently has a network of 157 sales touchpoints across 117 cities in India.

Other major manufacturers in the country have also announced a price hike for their line-up. The top manufacturers by volume Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors all have increased the prices of their cars.