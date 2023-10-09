After Tyresnmore.com buy, Ceat looks to strengthen presence in auto aftermarket e-com industry  

Following CEAT’s acquisition of Tyresnmore.com, an aftersales e-commerce company, in August, the RPG Enterprises-owned flagship is now looking to strengthen its presence in the auto aftermarket industry. India’s auto aftermarket e-commerce sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent by 2025 and the deal will allow CEAT to specialise in aftersales automotive solutions and provide services at the customers’ doorstep.

“Tyresnmore.com has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation in the auto aftermarket e-commerce sector, which is poised for rapid expansion in India. We are impressed by company’s customer-centric approach, operational excellence, and technological capabilities. We are confident that Tyresnmore.com will continue to lead the way in transforming the auto aftermarket experience for Indian consumers,” Anant Goenka, Member–Group Management Board, RPG Group, said.

Post-pandemic, Tyresnmore.com saw year-on-year growth of about 50 per cent, with a significant focus on the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, contributing to a notable 150 basis points increase in margins. The company has successfully fitted over 150,000 tyres at doorsteps, catering to more than 75,000 individual retail customers and 25,000 enterprise vehicles. The platform has witnessed a remarkable fivefold surge in website traffic, attracting over 500,000 monthly unique visitors. “We at CEAT, are at the helm of this exciting phase of expansion and innovation. Our strategic acquisition of Tyresnmore.com aligns seamlessly with our vision to provide cutting-edge solutions to the evolving needs of the automotive market. With this integration, we look forward to setting new standards, enhancing accessibility, and delivering exceptional value to our customers across the nation,” said Arnab Banerjee, CEO and MD of CEAT.

Tyresnmore.com provides end-to-end solutions, from product discovery to doorstep fitment for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers and has a presence in key cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. “The acquisition by CEAT is not just a validation of our efforts, but also an opportunity for us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise. We can now shift our focus towards accelerating our ambition - to become India’s premier automotive aftercare e-retailer. We are confident that this strategic alliance will help us consolidate our market leadership and deliver superior value to our customers at their convenience,” Rajeshwar Wadhera, CEO of Tyresnmore.com, said.