AMG plugs into hybrid: Mercedes-Benz launches E 53 sedan in India at ₹1.45 cr with 612 hp

Mercedes-Benz on July 23 launched the brand's first electrified AMG E-Class model in India as the German luxury carmaker expands its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) portfolio.

The AMG E 53 Hybrid sedan offers an electric-only range of 100 km (WLTP, or Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The performance edition of the PHEV is priced at ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom), while the racing trim is priced at ₹1.48 crore.

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“The AMG E 53 Hybrid furthers our ‘powertrain-agnostic’ strategy for India, where customers decide the powertrain of their choice, suiting their requirement,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Bookings for the completely built-up (CBU) model have already started, the carmaker said.

Building on the strength of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class nameplate, the AMG E 53 Hybrid pairs a 3-litre six-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a combined system output of 430 kW (585 hp) and 750 Nm of torque, rising to 450 kW (612 hp) with the ‘race start’ function.

The car sprints from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.8 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km per hour.

The PHEV’s 400-volt battery, with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh, enables purely electric driving at speeds of up to 140 km/h. It comes with an 11-kW onboard AC charger.

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The performance sedan combines AMG performance with plug-in hybrid efficiency.

Of the gross capacity, 21.2 kWh is available for everyday driving, with peak output reserved for brief periods of electric boost during high-performance driving, the carmaker said. The battery sits below the boot floor and is replenished through onboard or plug-in charging, as well as recuperation under regenerative braking.

The AMG E 53 Hybrid features AMG ride control suspension, AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and standard rear-axle steering. Drivers can choose from six drive modes, including Electric and Battery Hold, to optimise performance and efficiency.

The PHEV stands out with an illuminated AMG grille, wider fenders, sporty AMG body styling, quad tailpipes and 20-inch alloy wheels, with six exterior paint options available.

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Inside, it features AMG sports seats, an AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system with performance and hybrid displays, and a 730W Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos. Premium comfort features include front pull-out sun visors, rear sunblinds and an electric rear windscreen roller blind.