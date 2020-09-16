Anand Mahindra shares video of curious Lamborghini owner checking out new Thar

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a Lamborghini owner stopping his sports car to check out the new generation Mahindra Thar SUV. Mahindra tweeted, "The Thar can only be stopped by a curious Lambo... Thanks for making my day. Keep cruisin'".



Thanks for making my day @bikewithgirl Keep cruisin... https://t.co/cUpWxT0VNb anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2020 Anand Mahindra had said earlier that he wants the Mahindra Thar 2020 in his garage. Soon after its unveiling on August 15, Mahindra shared pictures of the SUV and tweeted "Come inside my garage, please...". Come inside my garage, please... pic.twitter.com/JuZIs7OEp4 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2020

The all-new Thar SUV is expected to be launched on October 2, 2020. The new version of the Mahindra Thar will hit the road after a gap of 10 years, which is when the first model was launched. The Mahindra Thar 2020 is bigger than its predecessor. The SUV will be available in two arrangements-AX and LX, with both of them having different seating arrangements.

The AX has a six-seating arrangement whereas LX has a four-seating arrangement. The new Mahindra car is powered by a mStallion 150, 2.0-litre, T-GDI petrol engine that churns out a peak torque of 320 Nm and gives out maximum power of 150bhp. Mahindra Thar will be available in 6 colours- Red Rage, Napoli Black, Mystic Copper, Rocky Beige, Aquamarine and Galaxy Grey.

