Made in India electric scooter joins French presidential fleet, tweets Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra has said in a tweet that a Made in India electric two wheeler has joined the French Presidential fleet.

French firm Peugeot Motorcycles which is now a Mahindra Rise company has exported a brand new Peugeot e-Ludix to France from India making it the first electric scooter to join the French Presidential fleet.

Also read: Jawa Perak launched in India at Rs 1.94 lakh; bookings open in January

Mahindra in a tweet said, "Peugeot Motocycles (a MahindraRise company) is part of the 'energetic' transformation of the French Presidential fleet! Our brand new Peugeot e-Ludix, is the 1st electric 2-wheeler to join the fleet. And they're proudly the 1st electric 2-wheelers exported from India."

Peugeot Motocycles (a @MahindraRise company) is part of the energetic transformation of the French Presidential fleet! Our brand new Peugeot e-Ludix, is the 1st electric 2-wheeler to join the fleet. And theyre proudly the 1st electric 2-wheelers exported from India https://t.co/8w0IScggS8 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2019

Mahindra Two Wheelers is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and bought 51 per cent equity stake in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) from Groupe PSA in 2015.

After the stake sale, Mahindra Two Wheelers had infused 15 million pounds, or Rs 110 crore, into Peugeot to finance projects implemented through the partnership, and spent 13 million pounds on the purchase of shares held by PSA.

By Aseem Thapliyal