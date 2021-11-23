Audi Q5 launched in a new avatar; check out features, specifications, price

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched Audi Q5 in India. The Audi Q5, known for its perfect blend of size, performance and equipment, comes with a wide array of infotainment and assistance options.

The Audi Q5 comes in two variants Audi Q5 Premium Plus and Audi Q5 Technology, with the ex-showroom price of Rs 58,93,000 and Rs 63,77,000, respectively. It is manufactured at the SAVWIPL (Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said it's the company's ninth launch in 2021, and the company is confident this new model will be a "best seller". He said 2021 has been a great year for Audi India. "Our sales have grown by over 100 per cent in the first 10 months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further," he said.

Performance: The Audi Q5 has a 2.0L 45 TFSI engine, which powers the Audi Q5 to churn out 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h. The car offers an adaptive suspension with damping control. With Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. The Quattro four-wheel-drive system also enables optimal grip in challenging terrains.

Exterior: The front of the Audi Q5 comes with the trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, with sharper edges. While the grille and the slats have chrome garnishes, the skid plates, roof rails, and the new foglamp casing get silver accents. It sports 48.26 cms (R19) alloy wheels, wraparound shoulder line, LED combination lamps, panoramic sunroof, and aluminium roof rails. The Audi Q5 is available in five colour options -- Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

Interior: Atlas beige and Okapi brown in leather leatherette upholstery, with inlays in Piano black finishing, make for the interiors of the new Audi Q5. Sensor-controlled boot lid operation, Park assist with parking aid plus, Power front seats with driver memory, and an Audi phone box with wireless charging amplify the comfort factor. The 3-zone air-conditioning keeps the passengers cool and contour ambient lighting with 30 colours soothes senses.

Infotainment: The Audi Q5 has a 25.65 cm multimedia touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform MIB3. The screen, which has Audi's latest MMI Touch and voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its B&O premium sound system with 19 speakers produces 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

