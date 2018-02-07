Auto Expo 2018: New Ssangyong Rexton will come to India with Mahindra badging

Mahindra introduced the new Ssangyong G4 Rexton at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The SUV was presented with Mahindra badging, following which the company confirmed that it will be launched in India with an all-new brand name. The new Rexton will be a part of the premium SUV portfolio of Mahindra.

The Ssangyong G4 Rexton is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, putting out 178bhp max power and 420Nm max torque. The other variant with a 2.0-litre engine will not be brought to India though. The motor will be paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Other features of Ssangyong Rexton include HID headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with navigation. On the safety front, the SUV will come fitted with nine airbags, electric parking brake, among other.

Along with it, Mahindra also showcased the Stinger, a convertible SUV based on the TUV300. The two-door, four-seater car will be powered by a mHawk engine churning out 140bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. Both the front and the back get LED lighting. Mahindra also launched the TUV300 (T10 AMT version) with auto SHIFT AMT.

The new and powered-up Mahindra Scorpio was also launched at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The mHawk engine has been tweaked to deliver up to 140bhp power and 320Nm torque.