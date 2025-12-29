Suzlon shares in focus after major resignation from WTG division; check details & targets

Suzlon share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy will remain in focus on Monday after the company announced resignation of a senior managerial personnel (SMP) on Friday, December 26. The resignation came into effect from the same date and will cease to be SMP from the given date.

"This is to inform that Vivek Srivastava, the chief executive officer (CEO) – WTG Division and one of the SMPs of the company, has resigned from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours on December 26, 2025 and accordingly he will cease to be the SMP of the company from the date of his resignation," said Suzlon Energy in an exchange filing.

In his email to the company, Srivastava cited to pursue opportunities outside Suzlon Group as the reason for his resignation.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd settled at Rs 53.19 on Friday, falling nearly one-fourth a per cent. The total market capitalization of the company slipped below Rs 73,000 crore. The stock has tumbled nearly 29 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit six months ago. The stock has remained flat in last one month.

Besides this, Suzlon Energy has announced closure of the trading window of the company to prevent insider trading from Thursday, January 01, 2026 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the company (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ending on December 31, 2025.

Suzlon Energy maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation which is sign of weakness on the daily charts. However, the stock is showing double bottom formation at 51level and is witnessing a pullback rally, said Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets.

"Even the momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. Hence a pullback rally in a downtrend is likely to continue. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current levels, with a stop loss at Rs 50. The stock has the potential to test Rs 59-61 in the coming weeks to months," he adds.

On the other hand, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan said that Suzlon continues to trade in a clear downtrend, with the price structure defined by lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart. It is trading below key short- and medium-term moving averages, reinforcing the 'sell on rise' bias and confirming that bears remain in control.

Gujarat-based Suzlon Energy operates vertically integrated business model, providing end-to-end wind power solutions from the manufacturing of wind turbine components to the installation and long-term operation and maintenance of wind farms.

Domestic brokerage firm Ventura Securities sees Suzlon as a structurally strong wind energy play, but with limited upside in the near-term. The rising execution risks at current valuations, dent sentiments for its upside. Ventura believes that all positives are largely priced in for the stock. It recommended a 'hold' with a price target of Rs 56.

Other brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Suzlon Energy stock. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and JM Financial have a 'buy' rating on it with target price of Rs 82, Rs 76, Rs 74 and Rs 70, respectively. However, Nuvama Institutional Equities gave it 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 60 apiece.