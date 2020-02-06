scorecardresearch
Auto Expo 2020: JBM Auto launches ECO-LIFE electric bus with to 125-150 km range in India

JBM's ECO-LIFE electric buses are manufactured at the company's manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, Haryana and Kosi, Uttar Pradesh. These plants can manufacture around 2000 buses annually.

With the recently announced policy reforms like Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) and FAME II, the deployment of electric vehicles in the country has gained a faster momentum. Indian automotive company JBM Auto, while showing its commitment towards the government's efforts at propagating green mobility, launched ECO-LIFE e9 electric bus Today at the Auto Expo 2020, New Delhi.

ECO-LIFE bus gets its juices through a lithium-ion battery and offers a driving range of up to 150 km in a single charge. The company's focuses on providing one-stop solutions in E-mobility like -- Electric Bus, Battery Technology, Charging Infrastructure within the city. The company also claims that ECO-LIFE bus had been completely localized to meet the government's FAME-II guidelines.

Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, says "We have a long journey to ensure zero-emission public transport solutions and electric buses would be a catalyst. Today countries across the globe are embarking on creating sustainable EV policies and if India achieves the FAME-II targets it will be amongst the top 3 countries in the world terms of the number of e-vehicles. This will also generate around 10 million jobs and open many avenues for direct and indirect employment in the e-mobility space and allied sectors".

"ECO-LIFE e9 expands our electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The ECO-LIFE series has been designed and localized keeping the Govt.'s Make in India vision. We have also conceptualised the 'Well to Wheel' concept of e-mobility in-house i.e. solutions ranging right from clean energy generation to green energy consumption," he added.

ECO-LIFE gets a corrosion-resistant structure to ensure maximum strength and minimum weight, matching for global safety standards. ECO-LIFE also has features such as Passenger Information System (PIS), GPS tracking, Battery Management System, Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System.

In terms of technological features, the ECO-LIFE bus comes with an electronic braking system, electric drive system, and touch screen dashboard.

