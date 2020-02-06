Auto Expo 2020: Piaggio India unveils two new scooters; Aprilia SXR 160, Vespa Elettrica

Italian manufacturer Piaggio has unveiled its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 in India. The new Aprilia SXR 160 will be manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati factory and is expected to launch in Oct-Dec, 2020. The company also showcased its electric scooter called Vespa Elettrica. The new Vespa Elettrica will be made in India.

Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, "...we are proud to introduce new products which cut across categories and fulfil the needs of our customers - Aprilia SXR 160 is set to create a new category benchmark. With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system, Piaggio India is in the process of introducing innovative Electric -mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind."

The company plans to adopt to Electric Mobility solutions over five years. "India continues to remain a strategic market for us. In the past few years, we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers. Aligned to these changes, We are exploring multiple platforms for designing Electric-mobility solutions for India," adds Graffi.

The Aprilia SXR 160, which the company claims, is designed in Italy comes in 160 CC BS-6 & 125 CC BS-6 engine options. The electric scooter has features like LED Head and Tail Lights, split glove box with USB charging, Digital Cluster, Anti-Braking System and Disk Brake. The scooter gets 12-inch Alloy Wheels along with Chrome Garnish Exhaust.

The SXR 160 will be available in four different colours -- Blue, White, Red, and Black. Bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 will commence online in August 2020.

