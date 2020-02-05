Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases 3 EVs, a concept car and electric-3 wheeler

At the 15th Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its theme "Driven by purpose", to address a larger good that touches and transforms the lives of many through innovative, future-ready products and mobility solutions.

Mahindra displayed 6 vehicles in total comprising three EVs, a concept car and two variants of Treo which is an electric 3-wheeler.

Mahindra's futuristic concept car "Funster" caught the crowd's attention. As per Mahindra, Funster is "a thrilling roadster electric concept with a playful convertible mode, nothing short of being an object of desire".

Mahindra also unveiled the "Atom" which is a new age electric urban mobility solution for last-mile connectivity needs.

The e-XUV300 which is an electric version of the popular SUV recently made headlines when it got the 5-star safety certification, a rarety in the Indian Automobile industry.

Mahindra also had on display e-KUV100 which is also India's most affordable EV starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.25 lakhs (in Delhi) post availing the benefits under the FAME scheme.

In sync with its theme, Mahindra showcased its new division "CERO" which is India's first organised vehicle recycler. CERO stands for a world of zero waste and zero pollution through automobile recycling and reuse.

Dr Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra said "As Mahindra enters its 75th year, our theme of driven by purpose will be the pillar on which we develop sustainable mobility solutions for the future. Our focus will not only be on growing our clean energy business unit through our electric mobility business but to also provide cleaner engines as we approach the implementation of BSIV norms. I am also delighted that Mahindra's showcase this year reflects our commitment to "Make in India philosophy while developing globally relevant mobility solutions".

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Dates, time, venue, tickets, bookings, how to attend

Read more: Auto Expo 2020: Kia unveils compact SUV Sonet; to compete with Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon