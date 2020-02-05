Auto Expo 2020: Kia unveils compact SUV Sonet; to compete with Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon

Kia Motors on Wednesday unveiled its concept SUV Sonet at the New Delhi Auto Expo 2020. The Sonet concept will join the company's line-up by the second half of 2020. The Kia Sonet will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

The Sonet concept has features like Kia's signature 'tiger-nose' grille with a mesh pattern, matte-silver fog lamp inserts and large air vents.

In terms of engine, the Sonet's final version will have 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The car comes with a manual transmission and an iMT gearbox.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, says, "Globally, Kia Motors is driven by the passion of our customers, partners, and employees. We continue to strengthen our role as a global brand, and our success in recent years has been a result of our unique future-centric approach to innovation. As the Indian market evolves, we will continue to offer customers here the best and most innovative products and services".

Kia Sonet compact SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 7-11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Aside from the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will also have to see off a whole lot of rivals including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

The South Korean carmaker has also showcased its Seltos X-Line concept, which has a rugged exterior design features. In addition to this, The company has also exhibited its latest technologies like UVO CONNECT system and DRIVE WiSE, a virtual reality experience.

Kia Motors has also displayed its EV offerings -- Soul EV and Niro EV at the auto expo. The Kia Soul EV made its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show and is fitted with a 64kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack offering around 450 kilometres of range in a single charge.

On the other hand, the Kia Niro EV, which is a crossover electric SUV, has a driving range of over 450 kilometres. Kia Motors also showcased its upcoming crossover utility vehicle Xceed, which has won the Red Dot Award in 2019.

