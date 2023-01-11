Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils next-gen Hector; strengthens focus on electric SUVs in India

The Chinese auto giant SAIC Motor-owned MG Motor India, on Wednesday, unveiled a new SUV, the next-gen Hector with Autonomous Level 2 technology that offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators, to name a few. The historic British car marque said that the flagship SUV is available in the 5,6- and 7-seater configuration. The price for the 5-seater SUV starts from Rs 14.72 lakhs and goes up to Rs 21.72 lakhs for Savvy Pro variant.

"We have been constantly working to get the best of technology for our customers. As a part of tech company, we continue to ask what new technologies we can bring to excite our customers. Not a single car that you'll see today is a concept but production ready," said Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India. "We're currently evaluating all these products for India," he adds.

He says this Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. "It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield programme, which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India," Chaba said.

In addition to its current portfolio, it showcased a host of new models, including several electric vehicles (EVs) like the MG Air, MG4, MG5 and Marvel R.

The MG4 EV hatchback is available in five different charging options including the 12V portable charger. It is already sold in more than 20 European markets including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway and Sweden. The company also launched the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid that offers an electric motor, a battery pack and a powerful petrol engine that delivers a power output of 258ps which helps it achieve a speed of 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

The company currently offers the ZS EV, which is among the largest-selling electric models in the country. "We got the first Electric internet SUV in the country. We will continue to add more elements to the EV ecosystem. We build our entire i-smart ecosystem which added more than 75 connected features. It's time to leverage our strong focus on technology in our future models," Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India said.

