Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils its first EV; plans to launch the EVX by 2025

Sized just like the Grand Vitara, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki unveiled its first electric SUV, the eVX, at the Auto Expo 2023. The company says that the product will go on sale in 2025. The product, when launched, will go directly against Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV.

"We plan to bring it to market by 2025. It is instantly recognisable as a Suzuki SUV and has an evolved 4x4 technology. Suzuki group to invest Rs 100 billion for the production of battery electric vehicles and their batteries," Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation said.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will measure over 4,200 mm in length while the wheelbase will be around 2,700 mm. Its design and technology are also expected to be a part of the company's future lineup as the company transitions towards clean mobility. The eVX concept SUV will be based on a new ground up built EV-specific platform. The carmaker said that it will boast a 60kWh battery pack and a driving range of 550km.

"Along with our parent company, we have committed ourselves to new product, technologies and set up a new imagination for India for future that's driven by sustainability. We need to focus on resource harmonisation and value creation for all stakeholders. On the product front we have tech like strong hybrid. Technologies like CNG, bio-CNG will help realise nation's carbon emission targets," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

The new electric SUV is expected to be launched at a price point of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

