Bajaj Auto sales jump 5% in November; domestic sales slump 4%

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced a 5% YoY increase in total sales for the month of November. The company sold 4,22,240 units in November 2020 compared to 4,03,223 units in November 2019.

Bajaj Auto also reported that their domestic sales for November 2020 had declined by about 4%. The company sold 1,98,933 units in November 2020 as opposed to 2,07,775 units in November 2019 leading to a decline in sales of about 4%.

Total motorcycle sales rose 12 per cent to 3,84,993 units, compared to 3,43,446 units sold in November last year. Total commercial vehicle sales dropped 38 per cent to 37,247 units as against 59,777 in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November increased 14 per cent to 2,23,307 units over 1,95,448 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

The company, like other vehicle manufacturers, had suffered a huge slump in sales earlier in the year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Even after posting positive figures in November 2020, the company has still not recovered fully from the crash in sales. Between April-November 2020, Bajaj Auto sold around 24,30,718 units compared to 32,87,196 units during the same period in 2019. This means that the company is still registering an overall decline of 26% in sales.

Two-wheeler vehicles sales in the April-November period stay at 22,19,677 units down 21% year-on-year and Commercial vehicles sales was at 2,11,041 units crashing by 56% year-on-year.

