BMW launches 6-Series Gran Turismo diesel for Rs 66.50 lakh; design, features and more

The BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo has been launched in India. The new car has been launched in the diesel variant and will come in two models - Luxury Line and M-Sport. The luxury line BMW GT will cost Rs 66.50 lakh(ex-showroom India) while the M-Sport variant will cost Rs 73.70 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The BMW 630d GT will be assembled at the company's Chennai plant and it will also replace the 5-series GT in the company's India lineup. The 6-series GT is available in both petrol and diesel. The petrol version of the car was launched at the Auto Expo in 2018. The diesel variant will soon reach BMW dealerships across the country.

The Luxury Line of the 6-series GT features extensive chrome styling with the chrome package available in signature kidney grille, front bumper, rear apron and the tailpipe. The M-Sport variant comes with sporty 'M Performance Package'. The car features specially designed side skirts and rear apron, large front air intakes and M-Sport brakes. The 'M logo' comes stamped on the car key, car sides, door sills, and on the alloy wheels.

The Luxury Line of the GT has a two-part panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable rear seats, comfort cushion for the headrest and sunblinds for the rear windows. The car also comes with ambient lighting, six-selectable light designs and fine wood interiors and highlight trim finisher in pearl chrome.

The M-Sport variant's interiors have exclusive usage of Nappa leather upholstery with contrast stitching and come with comfortable seats for the driver and front passenger. This variant also has a memory function and enhanced thigh-support. It comes standard with soft close function.

The car has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-seat entertainment with 10.2-inch colour systems. It also comes equipped with BMW navigation, BMW Connected Drive, and a Harman Kardon Audio System. The M-Sport has an additional feature of a heads-up display with a full-colour projection.

As far as safety goes, the 6-series GT comes with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, hill descent control, run-flat tyres, crash sensor, side-impact protection, cornering brake control and ISOFIX child seat mounting. The car also has Parking Assist, Park Distance Control, Surround View Camera, remote Control Engine Start/Stop, Surround View of the Car and a 3D image of the surrounding traffic situation.

The BMW 630d Gran Turismo features a Twin Power Turbo 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine which produces a power of 265hp and a peak torque of 620Nm. The engine comes with an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox.

The new BMW-series GT will come in four colour options - Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red. The M-Sport will be offered exclusively in two metallic colours - Carbon Black and Bluestone.