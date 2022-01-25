‘Can you keep a secret’, asks Bhavish Aggarwal with pics of Ola’s electric car

A day after hinting at a likely Ola Electric car, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an image of what seems like a prototype model of the car, with the Ola logo clearly visible. He asked Twitter users whether they could keep a secret or not.
Aggarwal tweeted, “Can you guys keep a secret?”
While some users took this opportunity to share some absolutely rib-tickling memes, others complained about not receiving the deliveries of their Ola Electric scooters yet. A user named Dharmesh tweeted, “How many [times] I registered for call to get support. Even I send email but no response from your side… I have not received my scooter yet. And my EMI is ready to cut on 2/2/2022. This [is] really unprofessional attitude from Ola.”
Another user named Mahesh expressed his excitement at the upcoming Ola Electric car. Mahesh tweeted, “Wow superb excited. Its time [to] celebrate another revolutionary product, to buy Ola car, and I got call from Ola, my scooter delivery will happen today.”
For the unversed, Aggarwal had hinted at Ola developing its own electric car in a tweet on Monday. He quote tweeted a user named Akash Tiwari and wrote, “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car.” Tiwari’s vehicle collection also included the Ola Electric S1 scooter.
Aggarwal had also talked about Ola looking to make inroads into the electric four-wheeler industry by 2023 in a fun banter with a Twitter user. “Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola’s electric car,” he tweeted.
Also read: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints at Ola Electric car on Twitter
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today