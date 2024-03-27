Citroen unveils new SUV Citroen Basalt Vision concept, set to launch in India this year

Citroën has revealed the first images of its new SUV Coupe concept, the Citroën Basalt Vision. This model, set to launch in India and South America in the second half of 2024, merges various automotive styles to deliver a unique customer experience. The Basalt Vision combines the fluidity of a Coupe, the robustness of an elevated SUV, and the space of a 5-door saloon. It is part of Citroen's international growth strategy, along with the C3 and C3 Aircross.

Related Articles

The Basalt Vision will be the first model to incorporate attributes from different automotive codes. Its SUV character exhibits modernity and strength. The design is aerodynamically efficient, with a confident stance on the road. The name Basalt comes from a volcanic rock symbolising robustness and serenity, values embodied by this vehicle. It offers ample space, safety features, and a comfortable ride. Basalt Vision is the third stage in the C-Cubed program, aimed at growing Citroen's presence in India and South America.

Citroen Basalt taillights

All three models under this program are built on the same Smart Car platform, configured to meet the needs of customers in these regions. Citroen aims to offer a serene motoring experience with simplified customer services. The Citroen Basalt Vision, launching in 2024, is expected to attract young professionals and families with its unique onboard comfort experience.