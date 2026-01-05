Premier Energies shares crash over 38% in a year; here's what investors can do

Shares of Premier Energies Ltd continued to remain under pressure, falling sharply on Monday. The stock slipped 6.96 per cent to close at Rs 787. At this level, Premier Energies has declined 38.26 per cent over the past one year.

On the operational front, the company recently informed stock exchanges that it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 2,307.30 crore during the December quarter (Q3 FY26). The execution of these orders is scheduled to take place over FY27 and FY28.

"The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other prominent customers in India, reflecting continued confidence in Premier Energies' product quality, execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform," the company said in its exchange filing.

It further added that the fresh orders strengthen revenue visibility and align with its expansion strategy. "These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company's ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026," Premier Energies stated.

According to Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, the weakness is not limited to Premier Energies alone. "The solar energy space, including Premier Energies, is currently going through a consolidation phase. Existing investors may consider holding the stock and await the next set of quarterly results," Bathini said.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has immediate support around Rs 747. AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, highlighted key levels to watch. "Premier Energies remains in a bearish trend but is oversold on daily charts, with the next support placed at Rs 747. Fresh buying is advisable only if the stock manages a daily close above the resistance level of Rs 815, which could open the door for an upside target of Rs 879 in the near term," he said.