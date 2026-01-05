NTPC Green Energy shares stuck in bear grip; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd are in a downtrend in the short to medium term. The green energy stock has lost 25% in a year and is down 28% from 52-week high of Rs 133.05 reached in 2025. The green energy stock, which was listed at Rs 111.5 on both NSE and BSE on November 27, 2024, is down 38% from record high reached later in the same year. However, a 6% rise in two weeks has capped losses for the arm of state-owned power producer NTPC.

In the current session, shares of NTPC Green Energy were trading on a flat note at Rs 95.99 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 80,884 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 4.42 crore on BSE.

Jigar S Patel, analsyst at Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 90 and resistance at Rs 98. A decisive move above the Rs 98 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 101. The expected trading range will be between Rs 90 and Rs 101 for the short-term."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Technical Equity Research, SMC Global Securities said, "NTPC Green has been under steady pressure since long but is now showing early signs of fatigue on the downside. Prices have been moving within a falling trendline, highlighting a prolonged corrective phase. However, the recent bounce from the lower support zone near Rs 90–92 suggests that buyers are beginning to test the waters again. Momentum indicators are improving, with RSI ticking up from oversold levels and MACD hinting at a possible positive crossover. For the near term, a sustained move above Rs 98–100 levels could encourage further recovery toward the trendline resistance, while failure to hold the Rs 91 levels on downside may keep the stock range-bound and cautious."

Drumil Vithlani Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza advises investor to buy on dips.

"NTPC Green Energy is attempting a trend reversal after a prolonged decline. Price has rebounded sharply from the Rs 90–92 demand zone, supported by rising volumes and a strong RSI recovery from sub-30 to Rs 60, indicating improving momentum. However, the stock is still trading below key longterm moving averages, suggesting the broader trend remains neutral-to-cautious. Immediate resistance lies around Rs 98–100, while a decisive close above this zone would confirm trend improvement toward Rs 105–108. Any pullback toward Rs 92–94 can be viewed as a buy-on-dips opportunity, with a stop below Rs 89," said Vithlani.

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "NTPC Green Energy is trading in a steady uptrend, holding above its short-term support zone. The stock is forming higher lows, indicating accumulation on dips. Momentum indicators remain positive, suggesting continuation of the bullish bias. As long as it sustains above Rs 90, the trend remains favourable. Target for the stock is Rs 100/Rs 105 and support lies at Rs 90 mark."

AR Ramachandran, part time SEBI registered Research Analyst, Tips2trades said, "NTPC Green Energy stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 91.9. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 95.6 could lead to a target of Rs 106.4 in the near term."