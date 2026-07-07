CLA BEV, V-Class drive Mercedes-Benz India to best-ever first-half sales in 2026

Strong demand for the all-electric CLA and the new V-Class helped Mercedes-Benz India post its best-ever first-half and second-quarter sales, as the luxury carmaker reported double-digit quarterly growth and a record share of top-end models in its sales mix.

Mercedes-Benz retailed 9,768 vehicles in India during January-June 2026, up 9% from 9,013 units in the year-ago period, marking its highest-ever first-half sales. Second-quarter retail sales rose 10% to 4,637 units from 4,238 units a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

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The automaker attributed the performance to strong momentum from the newly launched CLA battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the V-Class luxury MPV, resilient demand across its core portfolio and continued appetite for high-end luxury vehicles.

"The new V-Class and CLA BEV drove our best-ever H1 and Q2 sales, underpinning superior product substance, reconfirming Mercedes customers' preference for value over entry price points," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The company said the CLA BEV has been sold out within days of launch, with customers currently facing waiting periods of five to six months. Its success also helped double Mercedes-Benz's BEV penetration to 14% of total sales in the second quarter.

Mercedes-Benz's top-end luxury portfolio—which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG models, the EQS SUV and the new V-Class—grew more than 20% in the first half and accounted for a record 28% of total sales.

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The performance was further supported by a 50% jump in Mercedes-AMG sales during the period, reflecting rising demand for high-performance luxury vehicles. Battery-electric vehicles made up 25% of all top-end Mercedes-Benz models sold in the first half, while top-end BEVs priced above ₹1.4 crore grew 85% in the second quarter.

"The success of the new CLA BEV is an affirmation that Mercedes-Benz customers prefer owning the latest technology. The CLA BEV has propelled Mercedes-Benz's BEV penetration to reach 14% in Q2 2026," Iyer said.

The entry luxury segment recorded 30% growth in the April-June quarter, driven by the CLA BEV and sustained demand for the GLA SUV. The long-wheelbase E-Class retained its position as India's highest-selling luxury car, with strong demand for the E450 variant.

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Mercedes-Benz said the EQS SUV remained its highest-selling battery-electric model in India, while bookings for the V-Class will reopen in July after the initial allocation was delivered to customers.

Mercedes-Benz plans to open more than 20 luxury outlets across India over the next two years, including five new dealerships in the third quarter of 2026. The company will also enter Varanasi while expanding in key markets such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, backed by franchise partner investments of more than ₹450 crore.