Sensex, Nifty halt 4-session winning run; here's why markets fell and what's next

Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak as profit booking in the second half of trade and weak cues from Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 104.35 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 78,180.72, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 31.65 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 24,398.70.

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The broader indices also ended in the red, with Nifty Midcap100 slipping 0.30 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 falling 0.55 per cent.

Among the biggest drags on the Sensex were Trent Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Profit booking emerged in the latter half of the session as weakness across Asian markets and investor caution ahead of the US Fed minutes weighed on sentiment. However, IT stocks continued to lend support, extending gains ahead of the June-quarter earnings season as the sector recovered from recent corrections."

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He added that improving foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a stable rupee are expected to provide near-term support to overall market sentiment.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Indian equities ended marginally lower, as weak cues from Asian markets and a renewed attack on an oil vessel in the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment. Sectoral performance remained mixed, with IT emerging as the top performer, gaining more than 2.3 per cent, while real estate, metals and defence stocks witnessed broad-based selling pressure."

He further noted that Asian markets remained under pressure after a sharp fall in Samsung Electronics shares, triggered by concerns over elevated AI-related valuations, dragged South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index down 4.91 per cent and weighed on regional sentiment.

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The weakness extended across Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.51 per cent to 23,496.89, China's Shanghai Composite declined 1.26 per cent to 3,990.24, Taiwan's Taiex dropped 2.31 per cent to 45,479.11, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 2.04 per cent to 68,315.

Nifty outlook

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty remained choppy as weekly expiry volatility kept the market under pressure. On the lower end, immediate support is placed at 24,300. A break below this level could weaken the near-term momentum. Conversely, a sustained move above 24,400 may provide the strength needed for the index to resume its upward trajectory."