Could Pravaig’s new made-in-India electric SUV DEFY be a game changer in the luxury segment?

Bengaluru-based Pravaig has launched its made-in-India electric SUV DEFY, the long-range civilian edition. The company, at the launch on Friday, said that its vehicles are safer and lighter than most EVs.

The introductory price of DEFY is Rs 39,50,000 and it has a 500 plus km range with a fast charging capability of 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The waiting period is at 9 months currently, the company said.

In the domestic market, it competes with Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron.

“Pravaig is the only company focused on Right of Repair, Upgradability, and Data protection. An unmet need of users in Europe and USA. We believe that DEFY Technology represents the future direction of all EV technologies" said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig.

Initially, 85 per cent of DEFY reservations will be made directly on the Pravaig website and it will also be sold through Pravaig's authorized partners. It is one of the few feature-packed electric premium car with elements such as private, open-source and decentralised technologies.

The SUV comes with 5G streaming, with a highly personalised 9 exterior paintwork colours and 5 interior trim colours. With Home Chargers, Pravaig is partnered with the leading Charger Operators, available in every part of India, and 100s chargers added to the network every day, the company says.

"DEFY makes this technology available for the first time to a broad audience - at a price unavailable from any other manufacturer. After Combustion Engines, and connected cars, we expect DEFY to become the third industry standard. It is among the lowest carbon footprint car solution in the world,” he added.

Also Read: Toyota Innova HyCross unveiled in India with 21.1 kmpl mileage, SUV-like design; check details