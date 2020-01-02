Datsun to launch compact SUV in India, likely to be called Magnite

Datsun is reportedly working on a sub 4-metre SUV for the Indian market in order to address declining sales in the country. The compact SUV could be revealed in a few months, if not at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 next month. Going by a trademark application filed in April last year by Datsun's owner Nissan, the new offering by the company could be named Magnite.

The new Datsun sub 4-mtre SUV is expected to be based on the upcoming Renault HBC which will be released in international market in mid-2020. The car will be underpinned by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance's CMF-A platform.

Datsun is expected to use the naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine seen on Renault Triber. The motor can churn out 72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The new sub 4-metre SUV might even get a turbocharger with the engine. Datsun is likely to leave out a diesel powertrain as Renault will discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel engine before the BS-VI emission norms come into effect.

The new Datsun SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price segment, it will compete against Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon's 2020 facelift, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

