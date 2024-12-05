scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

Auto
Delhi leads EV adoption in India, Kerala ranks second: FICCI-Yes Bank Report

EV penetration in Delhi stood at 11.5% in FY24, followed by Kerala, where EV penetration stood at 11.1, says FICCI-Yes Bank Report  

In terms of electric two-wheelers, the top five states are Maharshtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala. In terms of electric two-wheelers, the top five states are Maharshtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala.

As the government urges automakers to cater to carbon neutrality and net zero emissions, Delhi is currently leading EV adoption in India, according to FICCI-Yes Bank report, released earlier this week. 
 
Titled “Driving ZEV Transition – From Center to State,” the report states that EV penetration in Delhi stood at 11.5% in FY24, followed by Kerala, where EV penetration stood at 11.1%. In the states of Assam, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, the EV penetration stood at 10%, 9.9% and 9.2%, respectively.
 
“Sales in UP–market leader in EV volumes—has been driven by electric three-wheelers (~80% share of total EV sales in the state) while electric two-wheelers sales has driven sales in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu states-next states in EV volume,” says the report, adding Delhi has achieved high aggregate EV penetration driven by multiple segments. 
 
In terms of electric two-wheelers, the top five states, i.e. Maharshtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala, contributed to 60% of total electric two-wheeler sales. Kerala led the electric two-wheeler penetration by 13.5%. 
 
In terms of electric three-wheelers, Chhattisgarh led the EV penetration at 89.5%, followed by Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab at 82.8%, 82.5%, 82.4%, and 81.8%, respectively. 
 
In terms of electric passenger vehicles penetration, Kerala leads at 5.4%, followed by Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra at 3.7%, 3%, 2.9%, and 2.9%, respectively. 
 
As per the report, India needs zero penetration to grow at ~380 basis points annually to meet the national EV target of 30% by 2030. 
 
“While ZEV penetration has grown by ~200 basis points (bps) annually between FY21-24, the report highlights that this growth rate must nearly double to ~380 bps annually to achieve India’s ambitious EV30@30 target—30% EV penetration by 2030,” emphasises the FICCI-Yes Bank Report.

Published on: Dec 05, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
