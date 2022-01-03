Delhi to roll out 100% EV buses; what makes it different

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot took to Twitter to announce the launch of a prototype of Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) first 100 per cent electric bus. He also said that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon flag off the electric bus and Gehlot also shared the images of the bus along with his tweet.

“Congrats Delhi! After a long wait, prototype of DTC’s first 100 percent electric bus has reached Delhi! Honorable CM Arvind Kejriwal will soon flag off this electric bus,” Gehlot tweeted.

Congrats Delhi! After a long wait, prototype of DTC's first 100% Electric bus has reached Delhi! Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal will soon flag off this Electric bus. pic.twitter.com/PLqyPIXpuX — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 2, 2022

The DTC is procuring 300 such buses – 140 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses whose delivery was due to begin in November last year which got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic among other reasons. These buses will be parked at the Subhash Place Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Rohini-II Depot, Rajghat-II Depot and Mundela Kalan Depot.

More such electric buses will be inducted into the DTC fleet in upcoming months. Over 3,500 new e-buses will get added to the DTC and cluster fleet in the coming months. The DTC board also approved the induction of 1,245 low-floor buses including 1,015 electric buses to strengthen its fleet.

“The Company has received prestigious order for supply of 200 air conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12-meter length for Delhi Transport Corporation under Government of India Flagship FAME II (Faster Adoption of Electric Vehicle) Policy,” JBM Auto said in a filing dated November 8, 2021.

The bus manufacturer has over 35 plants all over India and its engineering domain comprises engineering and design, press line, assembly line, weld line, contract manufacturing, steel service centre, tool room and surface treatment.

“We have expertise in complete vehicle concept design and development comprising of product definition, styling, concept packaging and modularity, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototyping, jig and fixtures, testing/homologation and production support,” the JBM website read.

