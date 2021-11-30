Delhi govt extends validity of learning license till Jan 31

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced an extension to the validity of learner's license that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022, according to an official order.



The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by people in getting slots for driving tests.



The Transport Department has also launched an e-learner's license facility under its faceless service model that allows an applicant to take the driving test from his home or workplace, while maintaining covid-19 norms.



Through this people can apply online for a learner's license. The applicants are allocated slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.



The department in its order had expressed concerns over the rise in heavy crowding at various driving license stations and fitness centres, calling it a safety concern for both applicants and public service staff.



The document extension granted will not be valid for buses of DTC and Cluster, the department stated.



The department even mentioned that it is mandatory for plied vehicles on the road to have a certificate of PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) to ensure pollution control.

