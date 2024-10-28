Emobi launches low-speed AKX LS Commuter: Check features, price here

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Emobi Manufacturing Private Limited, has launched a new electric two-wheeler, the AKX Commuter to change the way people, especially last-mile delivery workers, move within cities. The price is expected to be in the range of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. However, the official price is yet to be announced.

The company has released a specific low-speed version, the AKX LS, tailored for the growing market of gig workers and delivery riders. In terms of features, the company claims that the AKX Commuter comes with a quick-charging battery. Emobi has developed two battery variants for this model: one using LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) chemistry with a 1.5 kWh capacity, and the other using NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) chemistry with a 2.3 kWh capacity. With these, the AKX LS model can reach a range of up to 75 kilometers on a single charge with the LFP battery and up to 120 kilometers with the NMC battery, providing plenty of mileage for city commuting.

Additionally, the AKX Commuter is equipped with a fast-charging system, allowing the battery to be fully charged in just 30 minutes when using Emobi’s proprietary chargers.

Emobi has also teamed up with Livaah Innovations to enable dual use of the AKX’s battery pack. This collaboration makes the AKX’s battery compatible with Livaah’s solar hybrid inverters, allowing users to charge the battery via solar power and even use it as a backup power source during power cuts.

Bharath Rao, Founder and CEO of Emobi, emphasized the broader mission of the AKX Commuter, saying, This advanced vehicle will not only enhance the efficiency of gig workers but also contribute to India’s sustainability goals. With our swappable battery system, we are offering a reliable transportation solution while enabling our customers to use the EV batteries for home power needs. Features like geo-fencing, live tracking, and vehicle immobilisation will assist fleet managers in securing and managing their vehicles effectively. With the AKX Commuter, we are confident that we will redefine the last-mile delivery and bike taxi landscape in India and, eventually, expand globally."

The launch of the AKX Commuter comes at a time when India’s B2B market for electric vehicles is on the verge of significant growth. However, many current EV options for B2B use focus on cost over performance, a factor that has discouraged some riders, especially in the bike taxi sector, from switching from traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to electric options.