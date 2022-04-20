Ferrari unveils new convertible hybrid supercar '296 GTS'

Italy-based marque Ferrari has revealed a new hybrid supercar ‘296 GTS,’ an open-top version of its supercar 296 GTB. The luxury sports car manufacturer claims that this new convertible supercar comes with "class-leading levels of driver engagement,” which offers the same performance as in the coupe version.

Even though 296 GTS’ India launch hasn’t been officially announced, Ferrari is likely to open bookings soon.

Design features

In terms of looks, Ferrari 296 GTB looks largely similar to its coupe sibling with the differences kept minimal with subtle revisions in design to accommodate the opening rooftop. Both cars’ silhouettes are also nearly identical.

The new convertible Ferrari’s retractable hardtop is stowed away behind the seats, in a new bay inside the engine compartment - similar to the Ferrari SF90 Spider. In addition to this, the car also features a new window at the bottom of the engine cover, which is adjustable for comfort at high speeds with the roof down.

Ferrari 296 GTS’ hardtop roof takes just 14 seconds to open or close at speeds under 45kmph and folds into two sections.

Powertrain

Ferrari’s this new convertible sports car comes with the same hybrid setup - a mid-rear 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor - used in its 296 GTB coupe. This powertrain exerts up to 830 HP and 740 Nm, out of which 166hp comes from the electric motor.

The new 296 GTS convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 330kph, Despite the car being an additional 70 kg heavy as compared to the 296 GTB coupe. The car also features an active rear spoiler to control downforce at high speeds.

Optional track package

Similar to the GTB version, the GTS can also be specified with Ferrari’s more track-oriented Assetto Fiorano package. This package includes Multimatic adjustable shock absorbers, carbon fibre aero and trim elements, various weight-saving measures, and Michelin’s high-performance Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.