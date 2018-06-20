Figo, Aspire facelift 2018 revealed; to be sold in international markets

Ford has revealed the 2018 Ford Figo sedan facelift. Manufactured at the company's Sanand plant in Gujarat, the new sedan facelift will be sold in international markets including South Africa. The sub-four-meter version of the Figo sedan is sold as Aspire in India and the car is expected to launch later this year in India.

The Ford Figo sedan facelift has brand new features both in interiors and exteriors and the Ford Aspire is most likely to borrow design cues from it. The Ford Figo sedan has been inspired by the Ford Freestyle crossover. The exterior gets cosmetic tweaks which include larger headlights and a new chrome-bathed honey-comb front grille. The bumper has been redone and has C-shaped chrome lining for the fog lamps. The rear has an edgy bumper with black inserts while the side of the car remains the same. The Figo sedan comes without the thick strip of chrome across the boot lid seen on the current gen Figo Aspire.

The sedan will feature two engines for the international markets - 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre three-cylinder engines from the new Dragon series. However, the India-spec new Ford Aspire is likely to be powered by 96hp, 1.2-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines. The car will feature a 5-speed manual gearbox and the petrol engine will also get a 6-speed torque converter automatic option.

The pictures reveal what the Ford Aspire Facelift could look like and one can expect that an 'S' variant of the car will be offered by Ford that will have sporty alloy wheels, blacked out mirrors and stripes, once the regular facelift model is launched.

The interiors of the new Ford Figo sedan have been redesigned as well. The car will feature the dashboard similar to the one in the Freestyle cross-hatch. It will also get a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with being equipped with Ford's Sync 3 tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ford has also revealed the new Figo which has been redesigned and features larger grille, tweaked front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels and more.

The new Ford Figo Aspire is expected to be launched in India in September 2018.