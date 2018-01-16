Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 with 4WD spotted: Engine, features, price

The next variant of Ford EcoSport, likely to make an entry this year, has been spotted recently. Images of Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 surfaced right after the car was teased by the company for Brazilian markets. The images show the car in a silver-black colour scheme and significant design changes with the interior and exterior, all in order to make the new Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 look butch.

The design language on the Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 seems to be similar to that of company's F-50 Raptor. The changed front fascia features a blackened front grille with 'Storm' written in the centre and the Ford badge above it, black strips running across the bonnet, and fog lamps with black garnishes.

The sides bear black stickers with the Storm lettering, black frames on the fenders, black rear-view mirrors and handles. Even more black is used on the top, with black roof rails and roof rack, 17-inch alloy wheels with darkened finish, and darkened tail lights at the back. Air vents can be found close to the A-pillar of the car.

The images of Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 show a lot of black being used again inside the car. The dashboard and the steering has been draped in black, with orange accents seen bordering the infotainment system and instrument cluster for dual tone finish. The backrests on front seats will bear the Strom badges.

The features will be similar to that of the top-end Titanium variant, including electronic sunroof, 7.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system will come equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and SYNC3, seven airbags, stability and traction controls, etc.

The USP of the car will be four-wheel drive which has not been seen on the EcoSport line up before. Powering the Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 is a 2.0-litre Direct Flex engine, which is good for 170hp max power and 202Nm max torque on petrol and 176hp max power and 221Nm max torque on ethanol. The motor is coupled with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

As per reports, the Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 will be marketed for something between 90 thousand Brazilian Real (Rs 17.92 lakh) and 100 thousand Brazilian Real (Rs 19.92 lakh).