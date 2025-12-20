Symbiotec Pharmalab files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 2,180 crore IPO; key details

Symbiotec Pharmalab Limited has filed its preliminary papers with the markets regulator SEBI on December 19 to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The pharmaceutical company, which specialises in the heavy lifting of corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), is looking to mobilise approximately Rs 2,180 crore through the primary market route.

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh capital infusion and an opportunity for existing shareholders to exit. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the total offer size aggregates up to Rs 2,180 crore.

This comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and a significant offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 2,030 crore by the promoter and investor selling shareholders.

The Offer for Sale will see major participation from investor shareholders looking to unlock value. Rosewood Investments is the largest seller in the pack, offloading shares aggregating up to Rs 1,250 crore. India Business Excellence Fund – III follows, offering shares worth up to Rs 600 crore.

From the promoter side, Satwani Holdings LLP will be divesting shares aggregating up to Rs 180 crore.

While the company deals in complex chemistry, its plan for the fresh proceeds is financially prudent and straightforward. Symbiotec proposes to utilise Rs 112.5 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 30 crore before filing the Red Herring Prospectus.

The issue is being managed by a consortium of book-running lead managers, including JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.