Ford slashes prices of EcoSport, Figo, Aspire over GST benefits

Joining the club of carmakers elated about GST rollout, Ford India has announced discounts on its three models. The car maker will give Rs 30,000 off at most on its compact SUV EcoSport, hatchback Figo and sedan Aspire to pass on the benefit from tax cuts under GST.

The EcoSport will offer discounts up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on the variant. The other two models, Figo and Aspire will be discounted for Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000.

Ahead of its rollout on July 1, several auto companies have announced discounts and services. It began with Mercedes-Benz , the premium vehicle manufacturer from Germany offering price cuts in the range of Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 7 lakhs on all models locally made in India. GST norms mandate that tax rates luxury cars made in India will be lessened.

It announced a downward revision in its transaction prices to cover the difference in current ex-showroom prices and post GST ex-showroom prices for customers on the entire range of 'Made in India' range. The new price will be effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover brought down prices of three of its models in India by up to Rs 4 lakh. The Range Rover Evoque will now be available for 45.85 lakh, whereas the Discovery Sport will be priced at Rs 43.80 lakh. The petrol variant of Jaguar XE sedan Jaguar XE sedan will be available for 37.25 lakh. All figures are ex-showroom prices for Delhi.

Another German vehicle manufacturer BMW reduced the rate of interest to 7.9 per cent. The company is also offering complimentary service and maintenance for three years, assured buyback guarantee for four years and one year complimentary insurance. All of this will be in addition to the decline in price after GST rollout.

Audi has also cut prices from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakhs on primary models and up to Rs 10 lakh for premium ones.

