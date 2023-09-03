Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Record-breaking 10th straight F1 win for Max Verstappen at Monza

Max Verstappen achieved an unprecedented feat by securing his 10th consecutive Formula One victory on Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix. This remarkable accomplishment came as he led a dominant Red Bull performance, with Sergio Perez finishing second. The triumph, which took place at the iconic Monza circuit, often referred to as the "Temple of Speed" near Milan, was not only significant for Verstappen but also marked Red Bull's 15th consecutive win in Formula One, setting yet another record in the sport.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinched the third spot on the podium, marking his first podium appearance of the season. Sainz had started from pole position and maintained his lead until the 15th lap out of the 51-lap race.

With this victory, Max Verstappen further extended his lead in the championship standings, now holding a commanding 145-point advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez. This remarkable achievement leaves only eight rounds remaining in the Formula One season.

Sainz again made it hard but the Mexican finally made a move stick on lap 46 to cement Red Bull's sixth one-two finish of the season.

The two Ferraris then went wheel to wheel in a thrilling final few laps that could have ended in disaster as they ignored any question of playing safe and banking the points.

"It was tough. It does not get tougher than it was out there today," said Sainz.

"Honestly, I spent the whole race pushing trying to keep the Red Bulls behind. In the end, I paid a bit of a price with the rear tyres."

Red Bull is unbeaten on the season, with Perez victorious in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan earlier this year.

F1 racing continues September 17 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

