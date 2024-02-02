Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes at end of 2024 and join Ferrari

In a stunning announcement, Ferrari confirmed on Thursday that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be making a sensational move to the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season, signing a multi-year contract.

Hamilton, who boasts a record 103 race victories, will complete the current season with Mercedes before taking over the seat from Carlos Sainz next year.

The 39-year-old driver, who had signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes last year, made the difficult decision to exercise a release option, allowing him to depart from the team after just one season.

Reflecting on his departure from Mercedes, Hamilton expressed mixed emotions, stating that it was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make. “I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember,” Hamilton said.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO, commented, “In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come. We accept Lewis’s decision to seek a fresh challenge, and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. But for now, we still have one season to go, and we are focused on going racing to deliver a strong 2024.”

Hamilton's move to Ferrari presents an opportunity for him to end the team's drought in the drivers' championship, with Ferrari not having secured a title since Kimi Raikkonen's victory in 2007. Tied with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher with seven titles, Hamilton aims to surpass this record and solidify his status as one of F1's greatest champions.

If successful, Hamilton would also achieve a historic milestone by becoming the first driver to win championships with three different teams since Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957.

Despite rumours circulating throughout his career, Thursday's announcement still came as a surprise to many. The move sheds light on Ferrari's ambitions, particularly with Charles Leclerc recently extending his contract until at least 2026.

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team boss, reportedly played a significant role in negotiations, having previously worked with Hamilton during his GP2 title-winning campaign in 2006.

Hamilton's departure from Mercedes leaves a vacancy yet to be filled, sparking speculation about his replacement. Names like Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo have surfaced as potential candidates, with attention also turning to Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, although an elevation in 2025 might be deemed premature.