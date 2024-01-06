Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix 2024 cancelled due to political rigmarole; see details

Formula E has announced a significant update to its season 10 race calendar with the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix (Round 4), originally slated for Saturday, 10 February 2024.

The decision to cancel the race stems from a move by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), a crucial arm of the Government of Telangana. The MAUD has chosen not to honour the Host City Agreement, a pact inked on 30 October 2023, leading to an unexpected twist in the Formula E schedule.

Facing this unforeseen development, Formula E Operations (FEO) has taken the formal step of notifying MAUD of its breach of contract. FEO now finds itself in a challenging position, contemplating the appropriate actions to be taken under the Host City Agreement and in compliance with relevant laws. The organisation has made it clear that all its rights in this matter are reserved.

The Hyderabad E-Prix was set to be the sole official FIA World Championship event in India for the year 2024, forming part of a broader multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. The cancellation has raised questions about the future of this partnership and the potential ramifications for the championship's presence in the region.

Despite this setback, other host cities remain firm on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10. Notable locations include Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco, and London. The highly anticipated season is poised to kick off next Saturday, 13 January, with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix. Motorsport enthusiasts around the globe will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the unfolding developments in the wake of the Hyderabad race cancellation.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said: "We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana which means that will not happen.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications. Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”

Former minister and working president of BRS KT Rama Rao wrote on X, “This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India.”

This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government



Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India 🇮🇳



In a world… https://t.co/8tCIBEcgB5 January 6, 2024

Also Read ‘I don't see myself moving to Formula 1’: Formula E champion Jake Dennis talks consistency and future plans