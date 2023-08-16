‘I don't see myself moving to Formula 1’: Formula E champion Jake Dennis talks consistency and future plans

In a thrilling culmination of the 2023 Formula E season, British racing sensation Jake Dennis emerged victorious, clinching the coveted championship title. Hailing from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, Dennis, who competes for Avalanche Andretti Formula E, showcased remarkable skill, determination, and consistency throughout the season, setting himself apart from a competitive field of drivers.

The Formula E championship is renowned for its unique challenges and intense competition, and when asked about his secret to success, Dennis attributed it to a combination of factors. "I think one of the biggest things for us this season was consistency," he told Business Today during a media roundtable. "There were only three or four races where we didn't make the podium. So yeah, it was a seriously impressive run of performances from the team, to be able to deliver a good car for me. And obviously, from my side, it was just not making any mistakes and always delivering a good lap in qualifying and then the race," he added.

Dennis also emphasised the importance of consistent performance against strong competitors like Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans, who were performing at a high level. His dedication paid off, as he secured two race wins, two pole positions, and an impressive 11 podium finishes, solidifying his position as the Formula E champion.

Looking ahead to his future aspirations in motorsport, Dennis revealed his unwavering commitment to Formula E. "My plan is to continue in Formula E for many seasons. I don't have any aspirations to go elsewhere," he affirmed. The young champion's sights are set on defending his title in the upcoming season, a task he eagerly embraces. "You know, 100%. I will try and defend my title next year. There's no denying that."

On the topic of Formula 1, despite being a development driver for the Red Bull Racing team and a BMW Factory driver, Dennis expressed reservations about making a move to Formula One due to practical considerations. "I don't see myself moving to Formula One honestly. I'm 28 years of age now and generally on the taller side, in terms of driver height. So, it wouldn't really work too well if I moved to Formula One, I'd generally be at a disadvantage to everyone else."

Instead, Dennis plans to continue his collaboration with Red Bull Racing and focus on the development of their race car. "I'll probably just continue my work with Red Bull Racing and try to help develop their race car as much as we possibly can," he shared. This strategic decision aligns with his enjoyment of Formula E, which not only allows him to thrive in his racing career but also maintains a healthy balance with his personal life, family, and social pursuits.

