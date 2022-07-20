French carmaker Citroën launches made-in-India New C3

French carmaker Citroën launched the much-awaited New C3 at a special introductory price of Rs 5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and are made with over 90 per cent localisation at the company’s manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The deliveries, the company said, will begin at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 19 cities, including, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

“We are excited to launch the New C3 for the young and progressive customers who will experience the Citroën Advanced Comfort with its 4 themes: live elevated, infotainment, customized comfort and fun to drive. The New C3 will truly be the new style icon for young and progressive customers,” Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, said.

The car comes with features like tropicalised air-conditioning, interior roominess with a panoramic exterior view, 26 cm Infotainment touchscreen with wireless android and Apple connectivity and fuel-efficient powertrains: 1.2 NA Puretech 82 with 5-speed MT & 1.2 Turbo Puretech 110 with 6-speed MT.

Citroën said that it will also extend its 100 per cent direct online buying – BUY ONLINE - for the New C3. “Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory,” the carmaker said.

“The India launch of the New Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the New C3’s Customised Comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers,” said Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India that owns the car brand. “This is our first model from the C-Cubed family of vehicles that are designed and engineered in India, for Indians. With over 90% localised parts in the New C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the Powertrain Plant at Hosur in the state of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

