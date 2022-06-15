Citroen C3 all set for India launch: Engine, mileage, design and other features check here

French car manufacturer Citroen is launching its first mass-market vehicle the 'C3’ in the Indian market on July 20, 2022. The upcoming Citroen C3, called a “hatchback with a twist” by the company, will be offered in two trim options - Live and Feel.

Citroen C3 will go up against the rival hatchbacks like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite. The car will also come with two petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged.

Engine, gearbox and mileage

Citroen C3’s naturally aspirated version of the 1.2-litre engine churns out 81bhp and 115Nm torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Citroen C3 with the naturally aspirated engine delivers a mileage of 19.8 km/l, claims the company.

The upcoming hatchback’s turbocharged unit uses the same 1.2-litre engine but with the added turbocharger for increased power output. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 108bhp and 190Nm torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As per Citroen, this engine delivers a mileage of 19.4 km/l.

Dimensions

The India-spec version of the Citroen C3 will be 3,981 mm long, 1,733 mm wide and 1,586 mm tall. The hatchback’s wheelbase is 2,540 mm long, while the ground clearance is 180 mm. In comparison, both the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon's wheelbase are shorter than Citroen C3 by 40 mm and 42 mm, respectively.

The company offers 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers as standard and15-inch alloys as an optional extra.

Citroen C3 design and customisation

In terms of design, the upcoming Citroen C3 for India largely remains the same as the French carmaker's offering in European countries. In addition to this, the company also offers multiple customisation options, three different packs to tweak the look of the car and 70 different accessories.

The Citroen C3’s customisation options include 10 different exterior colour options, of which two are dual-tone. It also includes two interior trim options - Anodised grey and dual-tone orange with grey.

Features

The C3 features a digital driver's display and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The Citroen C3’s Live trim will offer features like an air conditioner, front power windows with one-touch down for the driver, a digital instrument cluster and dual airbags as standard.

The Citroen C3’s high-end Feel version will come with bells and whistles like roof rails, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, remote locking, tilt-adjustable steering, door ajar warning and speed-sensitive auto door lock.

However, even the higher Feel variant misses out on some basic features like a rear windscreen wiper and defogger, a day/night mirror, powered wing mirror adjustment, and a central lock/unlock button.