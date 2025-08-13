Govt has been transparent on E20 since 2018-19: Mercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer told Business Today that the government has been “fair and transparent” about the rollout of E20 fuel, giving the industry ample time to prepare. “Since 2018–19, the government has been saying E20 is coming. India has already been on E10, so it’s not like we have jumped from zero to 20. We were fully prepared, as Minister Nitin Gadkari had also clearly indicated this transition,” Iyer said, adding that rules on E20 were clear and consistent.

Speaking on the company’s performance, Iyer said 2025 has been the “year of top-end vehicles” for Mercedes-Benz in India, with the EQS SUV leading its electric vehicle growth. “We don’t want customers to buy a car just for the price. Our core philosophy doesn’t allow us to de-content or dilute the product for price competitiveness,” he asserted.

Iyer noted that both the entry-level luxury segment and the overall luxury market are growing, but Mercedes-Benz has no plans to enter segments focused purely on price competition. He described the current period as the “best time to buy a Mercedes-Benz,” as the brand remains “undervalued” despite a recent 2–3% price increase and a 12% deterioration in the exchange rate. “In a couple of quarters, we might have to keep increasing prices,” he cautioned.

On the market outlook, Iyer said the company is expecting the “best-ever festive season” for the industry but does not foresee strong double-digit growth due to price hikes across the sector. He added that competition helps mature the market and that this is “India’s chance to participate with global economies.”