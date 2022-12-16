Govt tweaks Bharat Series registration numbers for vehicles: All you need to know

As part of efforts to broaden the scope of the BH series ecosystem, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has permitted the conversion of regular vehicle registrations into Bharat Series (BH) numbers.



Previously, only new vehicles could bear the BH series designation.



The MoRTH stated in an official statement that several representations were received during the implementation of BH series registration mark rules to strengthen the BH series ecosystem.



“The transfer of ownership of the vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated,” read an official statement.



The ministry added that the vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.



In addition, the ministry has proposed an amendment to Rule 48 to allow citizens to apply for the BH series at their place of residence or place of work, thereby providing them with greater convenience.



It also stated that the Working Certificate required of private-sector employees has been strengthened to prevent abuse.



In addition to their official identity card, government employees can now obtain BH series registration marks on the basis of their Service Certificates.



"This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH series)' will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/ organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/Union territories," the MoRTH had earlier said in a statement.