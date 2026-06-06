Half of owners of older petrol vehicles want E0 or E10 fuel back, survey finds

More than half of owners of older petrol vehicles want the option to switch back to E0 or E10 petrol, citing higher fuel expenses and increased repair costs since the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, according to a LocalCircles survey released on Thursday. The findings add to the debate over the impact of higher ethanol-blended fuel on vehicles manufactured before 2023.

Advertisement

The survey, conducted among more than 42,000 owners of petrol vehicles purchased in 2022 or earlier across 316 districts, found that 52% of respondents had incurred additional expenses ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 or more since early 2025 due to reduced mileage and increased maintenance requirements.

E20 petrol

India completed the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol—fuel blended with 20% ethanol—more than six years ahead of its original 2030 target. The move forms a key part of the government's strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, support farmers through increased ethanol production and lower carbon emissions.

However, many owners of older vehicles say the transition has come with unintended costs.

According to the survey, 9% of respondents reported spending more than ₹25,000 on additional fuel and repair costs, while another 43% reported expenses between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000. Only 11% said they had not incurred any additional expenditure since the rollout of E20 petrol.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Can flex fuel cut your petrol bill? What the Brazil model shows us

Fuel efficiency

The findings build on an earlier LocalCircles survey that found one in two owners of older petrol vehicles experienced reduced fuel efficiency after the adoption of E20 petrol, while nearly three in ten reported unusual wear and tear affecting vehicle components such as engines, fuel lines, fuel tanks and carburettors.

The latest survey also examined consumer preferences if lower-ethanol fuels were made available again. It found that 31% of respondents would immediately switch to E0 or E10 petrol even if it cost more than E20. Another 24% said they would switch if the price was similar to E20 petrol. Together, 55% expressed a preference for returning to lower-ethanol fuel options.

Advertisement

In contrast, only 12% of respondents said they would continue using E20 petrol exclusively, while 23% indicated they needed more information before making a decision.

Ethanol-blending standards

The survey comes at a time when India is moving toward even higher ethanol-blending standards. In May 2026, the Bureau of Indian Standards notified specifications covering E22 to E30 fuel blends, while the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas mandated that E20 petrol sold from April 1, 2026, must meet a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.

The government has consistently defended its ethanol-blending programme, maintaining that the impact on vehicles is minimal and outweighed by energy-security and environmental benefits. The Supreme Court had also dismissed a petition seeking continued availability of ethanol-free petrol, observing that consumer preference cannot dictate national energy policy.

MUST READ: Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 6: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Nevertheless, the LocalCircles survey suggests that a substantial section of owners of older petrol vehicles want greater fuel choice, arguing that operating costs, fuel efficiency and vehicle longevity should remain important considerations as India advances its ethanol-blending roadmap.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Here’s how many petrol pumps will offer E85 flex-fuel by 2026-end