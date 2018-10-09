Here's how new Hyundai Santro looks; pre-bookings can be done for Rs 11,100

The new Hyundai Santro has finally been unveiled by the company two weeks before the official launch of the car. The car is just in time for the festive season and Hyundai will be opening pre-bookings for the car from October 10. The pre-bookings can be done online and the first 50,000 people can book the car for an amount of Rs 11,100.

The new pictures fall in line with previous leaks and renders of the car. The re-launch of Hyundai Santro is expected to stir up the Indian automobile market, especially, the entry-level hatchback segment, which also drives the volumes.

The new Santro will be built on an all-new platform which the company claims has been worked on for three years. Looking at the design, the car still maintains the tall boy silhouette but the front carries Hyundai's trademark cascade grille with swept back headlamps. In terms of length, the car has a length of 3610mm which is 45mm longer than the older version and the increased wheelbase is also expected to allow some more room in the cabin.

Under the hood, the car will feature a 1.1-litre petrol engine which will churn out 68bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The expected mileage on the car is 20.3kmpl. The new Santro will come with a 5-speed gearbox but Hyundai will also provide an AMT, which will be a segment-first feature.

In terms of the feature list, Santro will introduce a lot of first-in-segment technology. The car will come with driver airbag as standard, while the top variant will feature dual front airbags. The infotainment system will be a 6.5-inch touchscreen that will come with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The car will also get a rear parking camera. The inclusion of rear AC vents in top variants will also be a segment first.

The new launch from Hyundai is targeted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, Renault Kwid, and Tata Tiago. The exact pricing will be revealed during the official launch event on October 23 but buyers can expect a starting price that's below Rs 4 lakh.

Edited by Danny D'Cruze