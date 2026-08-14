Here’s all you need to know about JSW MG Motor India’s latest EV

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is expected to be between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

On August 13, JSW MG Motor India released a teaser of the electric SUV. “Drawing inspiration from one of the most iconic Allied fighter aircraft of World War II, the upcoming vehicle will be offered as a 7-seater electric SUV,” the carmaker said.

It also commenced pre-reservations for customers. Interested buyers can reserve the vehicle by paying Rs 21,000. The all-new 7-seater electric SUV is slated to make its India debut on August 26.

The teaser reveals select design elements of the upcoming 7-seater electric SUV while keeping its overall form under wraps.

The MG Hector Tomahawk is expected to be a badge-engineered version of the Wuling Eksion sold in the Indonesian market. It will take on the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XEV 9S.

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The upcoming 7-seater electric SUV will further expand JSW MG Motor India’s new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio.

The launch of its plug-in hybrid sibling will mark the debut of PHEV technology in India's mainstream mass-market passenger vehicle segment. Currently, plug-in hybrid cars in India are sold only by luxury German carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

JSW MG Motor India will also launch a new vehicle under its premium channel MG Select this year. The automaker is looking to invest Rs 1,400 crore during the ongoing financial year. The money will be spent on new product launches, capacity expansion and increasing localisation of the Windsor EV from under 50% to 70% by next year.

The new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio of JSW MG Motor India recorded its highest-ever wholesale volumes in July 2026, contributing more than 80% to the company's total sales.