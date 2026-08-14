Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS shares: Choice picks top IT stocks; check targets

Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS shares: Choice picks top IT stocks; check targets

COFORGE1,829.00(1.53%)

On deal activity, Choice said, "Deal momentum remained healthy, with strong bookings contrasting with subdued revenue conversion. Tier-I continued to secure large transformation deals, led by TCS."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 4:02 PM IST
Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS shares: Choice picks top IT stocks; check targetsChoice has a 'Reduce' rating on TCS, with a target price of Rs 2,320.

Indian IT stocks have seen a sharp recovery after the first quarter of FY27, with the Nifty IT Index rising around 20 per cent from its July 2026 lows, although it remains negative on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, according to Choice Institutional Equities.

Choice said the recovery has been supported by improving sentiment, healthy deal pipelines and better demand commentary for the second half of FY27. However, it noted that the risk-reward profile has now moved into a more balanced zone, making further gains increasingly dependent on execution and earnings delivery.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The brokerage said AI monetisation remains a key structural debate for the sector. While early adoption could create near-term deflationary pressure on effort-based revenues, meaningful AI-led scale-up could take time to emerge.

Within the Tier-I IT segment, Choice favours Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tech Mahindra Ltd, citing stronger margin resilience and deal conversion. In the mid-cap space, it prefers Coforge Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd, given their growth visibility, deal momentum and execution.

Choice expects the IT sector's re-rating to become increasingly stock-specific and execution-led rather than broad-based.

TCS, Tech Mahindra: Choice's view

Choice has a 'Reduce' rating on TCS, with a target price of Rs 2,320.

For Tech Mahindra, the brokerage has an 'Add' rating and a target price of Rs 1,780. It said, "We have raised our Tech Mahindra target price to Rs 1,780, based on a 20x FY28E EPS multiple (Rs 1,600 earlier)."

Advertisement

Coforge, Persistent Systems: Choice's preferred mid-cap picks

Choice has a 'Buy' rating on Coforge, with a target price of Rs 2,050.

The brokerage has also assigned a 'Buy' rating to Persistent Systems, with a target price of Rs 6,350.

On deal activity, Choice said, "Deal momentum remained healthy, with strong bookings contrasting with subdued revenue conversion. Tier-I continued to secure large transformation deals, led by TCS."

The brokerage added, "Tier-II remained stronger, led by Persistent's record $1.15 billion TCV (Total Contract Value) and Coforge's robust executable order book."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more